[SBS Star] Seo In-young Clarifies the Rumor Saying that She Beat IU in the Restroom
Lee Narin

Published 2021.11.03 17:50
Singer Seo In-young made clear that she did not ever heat K-pop artist IU in the restroom. 

On November 2 episode of iHQ's talk show 'It's on Us', Seo In-young made a special appearance. 

While talking together, the hosts brought up some rumors about Seo In-young. 
Seo In-youngThe first rumor was that Seo In-young previously took IU to the restroom, then beat her up there. 

Seo In-young commented, "This is totally ridiculous! I mean, why would I beat her up? That honestly never happened." 

She continued, "Also, if I wanted to hit her, I would hit her in the waiting room. Why would I even take her to the restroom in the first place?." 

She added, "IU actually once told everybody that this never happened between us as well." 
Seo In-youngThe second one was that her and hip-hop artist Jessi almost got into a huge fight with each other. 

About this, Seo In-young responded, "I got to know Jessi when I was 17. We got along really well, because we found that we were pretty similar to one another."

She resumed, "Jessi and I were just being playful at that time, pretending that we had a fight. But Jessi told people that we got into a fight for fun. She was joking, but a lot of people took at literally." 
Seo In-young(Credit= iHQ It's on Us, 'dlwlrma' Instagram)  

(SBS Star)    
