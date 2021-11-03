[SBS Star] Fans Find Han So-hee's Pre-debut Photos When She Used to Work as a Hair Salon Model

Fans discovered actress Han So-hee's pre-debut photos when she used to work as a hair salon model.Recently, Han So-hee's new past photos were posted on a popular online community.They were photos of Han So-hee from the time when she used to work as a model for a hair salon before making her acting debut.It was previously revealed that she worked as a model for an online shopping site in the past, but not as a hair salon model.It was a new discovery, and fans were all really excited about it.There were photos of her with a long hair, and also photos of her with a short hair.The two hairstyles were completely different to one another, but there was one common visible feature.Even though it was before she made debut when she did not put on a professional make-up, she looked just as beautiful in all those photos as she is now.After seeing these photos, fans could not stop going on about how attractive pre-debut Han So-hee looked.They left comments such as, "She is so gorgeous.", "I'm speechless.", "How can one be this good-looking?" and so on.(Credit= Online Community)(SBS Star)