뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VANNER HYESUNG Gifts Bags of Sweet Potatoes from His Grandmother to Fans
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] VANNER HYESUNG Gifts Bags of Sweet Potatoes from His Grandmother to Fans

[SBS Star] VANNER HYESUNG Gifts Bags of Sweet Potatoes from His Grandmother to Fans

Lee Narin

Published 2021.11.03 15:37 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VANNER HYESUNG Gifts Bags of Sweet Potatoes from His Grandmother to Fans
HYESUNG of K-pop boy group VANNER sweetly gave sweet potatoes from his grandmother to his fans. 

Recently, HYESUNG updated his blog with a post titled, 'My sweet potato giveaway to fans'. 

HYESUNG began the post by saying, "Some time ago, my grandmother sent me two boxes of sweet potatoes. She always gives me a lot of food, like a lot." 

He resumed, "I thought I would be able to finish them in about two months, but I couldn't even finish a box when I had sweet potatoes for like two months straight. So, I decided to give some sweet potatoes away to my fans." 
HYESUNGLater that day, HYESUNG held a live broadcast telling fans where his giveaway was going to take place. 

At that time, he said, "That Sunday will be the sweet potato day. I'll give my sweet potatoes to all fans there. Please be there, and I hope you take them even you don't want them." 
HYESUNGThen, HYESUNG shared photos of him neatly putting the sweet potatoes in clean paper bags. 

Regarding these photos, he wrote, "I didn't think fans would like it if I gave them sweet potatoes just like that, so I bought some paper bags and also cards. I took photos for them as well." 

He continued, "As I wrote cards to my fans, I could feel how they felt when they wrote to me. I'm already happy simply by thinking how much my fans would like to receive these." 
HYESUNGAfter the giveaway, HYESUNG said, "A lot more fans came to the site than I thought, so I was worried that there may not be enough sweet potato gift packs." 

He added, "But thankfully, everybody managed to get one each. I hope you all have a warm winter while eating those sweet potatoes!" 
HYESUNGVANNER is a 5-member group that made debut with a studio album 'V' in February 2019. 

(Credit= 'vanner__official' Instagram, Online Community, 'VANNER' NAVER V LIVE) 

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.