[SBS Star] Yoon Eun Hye Is Interestingly Reading Articles About Her Being Mentioned on 'Running Man'?
[SBS Star] Yoon Eun Hye Is Interestingly Reading Articles About Her Being Mentioned on 'Running Man'?

Lee Narin

Published 2021.11.03 11:36
It was just revealed that actress Yoon Eun Hye is interestingly reading the articles about her being mentioned on 'Running Man'. 

Previously on October 31 episode of SBS' television show 'Running Man', Yu Jae Seok made one intriguing promise to the production team. 
Running ManYu Jae Seok said, "I believe it's important for our show to create buzz. I'll try to get Yoon Eun Hye to come on the show next year." 

To this, Kim Jong-kook, who used to be in on-air love with Yoon Eun Hye years ago, responded, "You must be crazy." 

But Yu Jae Seok continued anyway, "We really should show something that a lot of people want to see, and that's definitely what they want. Wait and see. I'll make it happen next year, okay?" 
Running ManThen on November 2, Yoon Eun Hye's agency staff spoke about this through news outlet Xports News. 

The agency said, "Our staff and Yoon Eun Hye are all interestingly reading the articles about her being mentioned on 'Running Man'." 

They continued, "'Running Man' production team never reached us for Yoon Eun Hye's official invitation yet though." 
Running ManAs Yoon Eun Hye was named on 'Running Man' many times in the past as well, her positive response to 'Running Man' may mean her appearance on the show will come true soon. 

After reading the agency's response, fans became extremely thrilled. 

(Credit= SBS Running Man, 'sbs_runningman_sbs' 'y1003_grace' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)   
