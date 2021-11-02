뉴스
[SBS Star] "I Made the First Move" NS Yoon-G Shares that She Liked Her Husband for 15 Years
Lee Narin

Published 2021.11.02 16:58 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] "I Made the First Move" NS Yoon-G Shares that She Liked Her Husband for 15 Years
K-pop artist NS Yoon-G shared that she liked her husband for years before they started dating each other. 

On November 1 episode of SBS' television show 'Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny', NS Yoon-G made a guest appearance. 
NS Yoon-GDuring the talk, NS Yoon-G said, "I've known my husband since when I was in elementary school. He is a son of my dad's friend. At that time, he was a high school student. To me, he was just a person who didn't play with me." 

She continued, "But when I happened to meet him again when I was 19, I totally fell for him. I had a crush on him since then." 

She laughingly added, "I mean, it doesn't mean that he was the only one I liked for those 15 years that I had a secret crush on him though. I dated guys between that." 
NS Yoon-GThen, NS Yoon-G revealed that she asked her husband out first. 

NS Yoon-G said, "We used to play golf together, so we would casually hang out a lot. One day, I asked him what he thought of going out with me. I told him that I wanted to be in a serious relationship with him." 

She resumed, "I told my family about us being together right after we started seeing one another, and about three months after we began dating, each of us had a can of beer and went over to my parents-in-law's house. Then, we told them, 'We are seeing each other, and want to get married.' That's pretty much how we got married." 
NS Yoon-GNS Yoon-G married her husband in the end of September. 
 
(Credit= SBS Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny) 

(SBS Star)    
