[SBS Star] Lee Seung Gi Shares a Funny Thing He Did After Hitting a Utility Pole with a Car

Singer Lee Seung Gi revealed a hilarious thing he did after he accidentally hit a utility pole with a car in the past.On October 31 episode of SBS' television show 'Master in the House', Lee Seung Gi mentioned his first-ever car accident.Lee Seung Gi said, "When I was a freshman at college, I used to drive my mom's car. One day, I accidentally hit a utility pole with it."He continued, "It was when I was on my way to a vocal lesson. I was going backward then. I was really surprised, because I've never hit anything with a car before that."He resumed, "I looked out the window, and realized that the side mirror was gone. I honestly had no idea what I had to do, so I got out and picked up the side mirror. Then, I put it in my bag."Then, Yang Se-hyung laughingly asked, "What? Seriously? Wasn't it heavy?"Lee Seung Gi answered, "Yes, it really was. After my lesson, when I was returning home, I happened to need a side mirror to see."With a laugh, he added, "So, I took the side mirror out from my bag, then held it up next to me as if I was taking a selfie. It was super heavy."After listening to Lee Seung Gi's story, the members of 'Master in the House' laughed and commented, "That's hilarious what you did! But we're glad you didn't get hurt."(Credit= SBS Master in the House)(SBS Star)