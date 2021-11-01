뉴스
[SBS Star] Heo Sung Tae Shares He Was Frightened in One of the Games in 'Squid Game'
[SBS Star] Heo Sung Tae Shares He Was Frightened in One of the Games in 'Squid Game'

[SBS Star] Heo Sung Tae Shares He Was Frightened in One of the Games in 'Squid Game'

Lee Narin

Published 2021.11.01 18:28
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Heo Sung Tae Shares He Was Frightened in One of the Games in Squid Game
Actor Heo Sung Tae shared that he was frightened while playing one of the games in 'Squid Game'. 

On October 31, Heo Sung Tae guested on SBS' television show 'My Little Old Boy'.  
Heo Sung TaeDuring the talk, the hosts mentioned the soaring global popularity of Netflix's series 'Squid Game' where Heo Sung Tae played the role of a gangster character 'Jang Deok-su'.

Heo Sung Tae said, "Well, my life is no different though. I just repeat the same activities every day, so... I go home, then work. That's all I do, so it's the same." 

He continued, "But I think I feel how popular the series is when I open my Instagram. I had like 10,000 Instagram followers, but now I have like 2.2 million followers. It's insane. My mom loves it." 

Then, Heo Sung Tae talked about some people at a restaurant being surprised to see him. 

He commented, "I think it's because of my roles in movies and 'Squid Game'. Some people find me scary." 
Heo Sung TaeAs the hosts listened to this, they asked, "What are you scared of then? Is there anything that you are scared of?" 

The actor answered, "Oh yes, there is. I actually have a fear of heights. So, it was really hard for me to film 'Glass Stepping Stones' scenes." 

He went on, "Because my character 'Deok-su' is a fearless guy, I had to act like I wasn't scared at all, but I was frightened to bits." 

He added, "I shook in fear when the cameras weren't rolling. Then as soon as they began to roll, I acted as if I wasn't scared." 
Heo Sung Tae(Credit= SBS My Little Old Boy) 

(SBS Star)   
