[SBS Star] Lee Jung Jae Treats the Production Team of His Movie to Puffer Jackets
Lee Narin

Published 2021.10.29 18:03
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Lee Jung Jae Treats the Production Team of His Movie to Puffer Jackets
Actor Lee Jung Jae treated the production team of his upcoming movie 'HUNT' to puffer jackets. 

On October 29, Lee Jung Jae updated his Instagram with new photos. 

In the first photo, Lee Jung Jae held a box of puffer jackets with some members of staff. 

In the next photo, Lee Jung Jae was seen wearing a puffer jacket that said, 'HUNT' and 'FROM_JJ LEE'. 
Lee Jung JaeThe other two photos were of the production team of 'HUNT' posing with the surprise gift from Lee Jung Jae. 

Under these photos, Lee Jung Jae wrote, "I've prepared these as a gift for my hard-working co-workers." 
Lee Jung Jae Lee Jung JaeCurrently, Lee Jung Jae is busy filming an upcoming movie 'HUNT'. 

As winter is approaching in Korea, it is getting colder each day. 

The lowest temperature in a day is about 5 to 10 degrees Celsius nowadays.  

It seemed like Lee Jung Jae wanted to make sure they were always warm when the production team was shooting outside in the cold, and his sweet move is making many fans feel soft. 
Lee Jung Jae(Credit= 'from_jjlee' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)    
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.