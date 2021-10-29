뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: SEVENTEEN DK Drops His Phone & Breaks the Screen
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] VIDEO: SEVENTEEN DK Drops His Phone & Breaks the Screen

[SBS Star] VIDEO: SEVENTEEN DK Drops His Phone & Breaks the Screen

Lee Narin

Published 2021.10.29 16:09 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: SEVENTEEN DK Drops His Phone & Breaks the Screen
DK of K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN was spotted dropping his phone and breaking the screen of it. 

In the early morning of October 29, the members of SEVENTEEN headed to KBS to record a music show 'Music Bank'. 

As their van stopped in front of the KBS headquarters, they got out of the van one by one. 

WOOZI got out first, then DK followed him. 
SEVENTEENAs soon as DK stepped down the van though, he happened to drop his phone on the floor of the underground parking lot. 

It dropped hard and DK seemed a little taken aback. 

When he picked up his phone, it was heavily cracked. 

But it looked like DK was too busy then to notice the cracks at that exact moment. 
SEVENTEEN SEVENTEENFans also discovered this later on, and they could not stop laughing. 

They left comments such as, "Haha he must've cried after finding that out!", "Oh man! lol Sorry for laughing, but it's just making me laugh so much!", "Don't cry, oppa. We've all been there." and so on. 
 
(Credit= 'doublestar_mgdk' 'chrryeosang' 'delightshua' Twitter, Online Community) 

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.