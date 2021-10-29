뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: SOMI's Before & After Kim Jong-kook Spartan Workout Makes Many Laugh
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] VIDEO: SOMI's Before & After Kim Jong-kook Spartan Workout Makes Many Laugh

[SBS Star] VIDEO: SOMI's Before & After Kim Jong-kook Spartan Workout Makes Many Laugh

Lee Narin

Published 2021.10.29 14:29 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: SOMIs Before & After Kim Jong-kook Spartan Workout Makes Many Laugh
K-pop artist SOMI's before and after singer Kim Jong-kook's Spartan workout session is making many laugh. 

On October 28, Kim Jong-kook updated his YouTube channel with a new video. 

The video was of Kim Jong-kook visiting SOMI at her management agency. 

When SOMI saw Kim Jong-kook, she welcomed him and excitedly talked about her new music, looking like she was full of energy. 
SOMIAfter they talked for a bit, Kim Jong-kook suggested that they do a workout together. 

He said, "I heard that there is no gym in this building, so I thought of something else: a staircase workout. I don't like the fact that the building is not very tall, but it will still probably do the job." 

Then, they started his staircase workout where SOMI was trained to walk up two steps each time while fixing her heels to the steps and pressing her upper body as she went. 

Every time she went up one floor, she also had to do squats. 

Since she repeated it until they got to the top of the building, she said, "Wow, this is really hard." 
SOMIFollowing the insane workout session, they went to SOMI's studio for a conversation. 

Kim Jong-kook non-stop spoke about the importance of working out to keep oneself fit, and the best ways to go on a diet while eating what you want there. 

As Kim Jong-kook continued to speak, SOMI almost just zoned out next to him, looking like she had gone somewhere else. 

It was no wonder that the video was titled, 'Stairway to Heaven (feat. SOMI)'. 

(Credit= '김종국 GYM JONG KOOK) 

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.