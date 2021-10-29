뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Crayon Pop Choa Shares that She Is Getting Married on Christmas
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Crayon Pop Choa Shares that She Is Getting Married on Christmas

[SBS Star] Crayon Pop Choa Shares that She Is Getting Married on Christmas

Lee Narin

Published 2021.10.29 11:28 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Crayon Pop Choa Shares that She Is Getting Married on Christmas
Choa of K-pop girl group Crayon Pop announced that she is getting married on Christmas. 

On October 29, Choa updated her Instagram with a handwritten letter. 

In her letter, she said, "I know it may be sudden, but I'm getting married this December. As we continued to see each other, we became more and more sure that we wanted to spend the rest of our lives together." 

She continued, "There are many things to learn from him, and he is a very precious person to me. I'm happy that I finally found the one who I've been searching and dreaming for my whole life. It would be even more amazing if you could send me your blessings." 
ChoaAccording to reports, Choa's groom-to-be is six years older than she is, and they met about three years ago through a mutual friend. 

About her future husband, Choa stated. "As soon as I met him, I felt like I met that guy I've always dreamed of. We got along so well, and had similar thoughts and values. He was very thoughtful and considerate as well." 
ChoaShe went on, "From the moment I first met him, I thought about marrying him. It still feels somewhat surreal that I'm getting married soon, but the fact that I found my other half makes me feel so secure."

She resumed, "Even after marriage, I won't stop my activities in the industry. I'll keep uploading videos on YouTube, act in plays and appear on television as a reporter like I have done. I also have plans to release a project album in the first half of next year." 

It is said that the Crayon Pop member will be getting married on Christmas in Seoul. 
ChoaChoa made debut as a member of Crayon Pop in 2012; Crayon Pop brought sensation in Korea in the summer of 2013 with 'Bar Bar Bar'. 

(Credit= Happy Married Company, 'minjinchoa' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.