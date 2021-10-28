뉴스
[SBS Star] VIDEO: There Is a Huge Difference Between Cha Eun-woo's TV Voice & Actual Voice?
Lee Narin

Published 2021.10.28 17:12 Updated 2021.10.28 17:13 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: There Is a Huge Difference Between Cha Eun-woos TV Voice & Actual Voice?
Many are surprised to hear the difference between Cha Eun-woo of K-pop boy group ASTRO's television voice and actual voice. 

Recently, one fan of Cha Eun-woo shared an interesting comparison video on a popular online community. 
Cha Eun-wooIn this video, the fan edited a video of Cha Eun-woo's commercial with his narration and put it together with a behind-the-scenes footage of the same commercial. 

In the commercial, Cha Eun-woo sounded quite familiar to the voice that he generally sounded like when he spoke on television. 

But in the behind-the-scenes footage, his voice sounded really deep and mature. 

The two voices completely contrasted one another; they almost sounded as if they were two different people. 
Cha Eun-wooAccording to this fan, Cha Eun-woo trained to keep the tone of his voice high when he was a trainee. 

His agency staff apparently told him, "Always try to speak using the tone from the 'Sol' note.", because they thought that voice better-suited him. 

But his actual voice, when he was not consciously trying to alter it, was a pretty deep voice. 
 
A lot of people are debating whether they prefer his television voice or actual voice, but more comments are leaning towards his actual voice at the moment. 

(Credit= Fantagio, 'eunwo.o_c' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)   
