뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Sasaeng Fans Revealed to Have Stuck Tracking Devices on ATEEZ's Vehicles
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Sasaeng Fans Revealed to Have Stuck Tracking Devices on ATEEZ's Vehicles

[SBS Star] Sasaeng Fans Revealed to Have Stuck Tracking Devices on ATEEZ's Vehicles

Lee Narin

Published 2021.10.28 16:11 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Sasaeng Fans Revealed to Have Stuck Tracking Devices on ATEEZs Vehicles
K-pop boy group ATEEZ revealed to have suffered much due to sasaeng fans (overly-obsessive fans). 

On October 28, ATEEZ's management agency KQ Entertainment shared a warning statement on the group's official fan community. 

In their statement, the agency said, "Even though we have previously informed you about prohibiting from making visits to private spaces and coming to the members' unannounced schedules, their privacy is still being violated by some." 

They continued, "Not only is our staff's work being interrupted by these actions that across the line, but they also are giving the members of ATEEZ a lot of stress." 
ATEEZThen, the agency mentioned one recent ATEEZ's privacy invasion in particular. 

KQ Entertainment said, "We have recently discovered that tracking devices were attached on ATEEZ's vehicles in order to illegally collect information on their location." 

The agency resumed, "The police are investigating the case at the moment, and once they track the suspect down, no appeals will be taken; there will be no leniency whatsoever." 

Lastly, they added, "We will continue to implement the existing blacklist system and take legal actions to respond to the invasion of ATEEZ's privacy. Those who violate it will be excluded from all fan participation without prior notice."
ATEEZ ATEEZATEEZ is an 8-member boy group that made debut in October 2018―the group is known for their flawless performance and synchronized choreography. 

(Credit= 'ATEEZofficial' Facebook) 

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.