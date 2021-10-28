뉴스
[SBS Star] Kim Yoon-seul's Mother Shares How Sweet Jeon So Min Was to Her Daughter During Filming
[SBS Star] Kim Yoon-seul's Mother Shares How Sweet Jeon So Min Was to Her Daughter During Filming

[SBS Star] Kim Yoon-seul's Mother Shares How Sweet Jeon So Min Was to Her Daughter During Filming

Lee Narin

Published 2021.10.28 14:11
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Kim Yoon-seuls Mother Shares How Sweet Jeon So Min Was to Her Daughter During Filming
Child actress Kim Yoon-seul's mother thanked actress Jeon So Min for taking such great care of her daughter during filming. 

On October 27, Kim Yoon-seul's mother updated her Instagram with photos of her daughter with Jeon So Min. 

In the photos, Kim Yoon-seul and Jeon So Min showed off a mother-and-child-like close bonding. 

Jeon So Min looked at Kim Yoon-seul with eyes full of love. 
Kim Yoon-seul and Jeon So MinAlong with these photos, Kim Yoon-seul's mother wrote, "The first photo was taken when they were shooting a car accident scene. They filmed the scene in mid-August when it was scorching hot." 

She continued, "The blacktop road was really hot even to just sit down by oneself, but So Min sat with Yoon-seul on her lap while they were on a break."

She went on, "I told her that she didn't have to do that, but she kept saying that it was okay. She was an angel." 
Kim Yoon-seul and Jeon So MinThen, Kim Yoon-seul's mother also shared what Jeon So Min was like on other days. 

Kim Yoon-seul's mother said, "Before shooting or while the cameras were being set up, So Min would always sit by Yoon-seul and speak to her." 

She resumed, "She took good care of her at all times as well. She was so warm and kind. It was an honor to work with you, and I will keep the memories of you in my heart for a long time." 
Kim Yoon-seul and Jeon So MinRecently, Jeon So Min and Kim Yoon-seul wrapped up filming KBS' special drama 'Hee-soo'. 

(Credit= 'yunseul14_mom' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)   
