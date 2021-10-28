[SBS Star] "They Were So Lovely, Kind and Talented" Coldplay Express Their Gratitude to BTS

Jonny Buckland and Chris Martin of British rock band Coldplay expressed their sincere gratitude to K-pop boy group BTS.On October 27 episode of tvN's television show 'You Quiz on the Block', Jonny Buckland and Chris Martin made a guest appearance.During the talk, they spoke about their latest album 'Music of the Spheres' that was released in the middle of this month.As one of the tracks included in the album is a collaborative track 'My Universe' with BTS, they mentioned what it was like to work with them.Chris Martin commented, "Well, what we would like to say to them the most is that we thank you and love you."Jonny Buckland said, "Working with BTS was absolutely wonderful. They were so lovely, kind and obviously unbelievably talented. We are so grateful for them, for singing with us."Chris Martin added, "It's just been an amazing pleasure and more than we could have dreamed."Soon after 'My Universe' was released, it debuted at the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.Back on October 19, Coldplay and BTS expanded 'My Universe' with a remix by BTS' rapper SUGA.It was said that the remix was produced following a conversation over lunch when Coldplay and BTS met up in New York City in September.Even though it has been days since the remix was released, it is still one of the globally-trending for music songs on YouTube.(Credit= tvN You Quiz on the Block, 'bangtan.official' Facebook, 'Coldplay' YouTube)(SBS Star)