[SBS Star] VIDEO: The Military Concert Host Park Bo Gum Is More Good-looking than Ever

Actor Park Bo Gum was seen hosting a military concert yesterday.On October 26, '2021 Republic of Korea Navy Concert' was held at Jeju Arts Center, Jeju Island.At this concert, Park Bo Gum was the host alongside announcer Lee Hyun-ae.Park Bo Gum introduced himself as 'Corporal Park Bo Gum' while raising his hand in salute.Throughout the concert, Park Bo Gum showed off his smooth hosting skills.Not only did he well-presented different Navy bands, but he also boasted an incredible chemistry with Lee Hyun-ae.Park Bo Gum was in the Navy uniform, looking very happy and healthy.The actor began his national mandatory military service as a member of the military band in the Navy in August 2020.He is expected to complete his service in the end of April 2022, which means there are only about six months left until he returns to the society.Many fans across the globe are excitedly but patiently waiting for his comeback at the moment.(Credit= '대한민국 해군 Republic of Korea Navy' YouTube)(SBS Star)