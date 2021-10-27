뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "She Even Says, 'Mommy' These Days" Choi Ji Woo Excitedly Speaks About Her Daughter
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] "She Even Says, 'Mommy' These Days" Choi Ji Woo Excitedly Speaks About Her Daughter

[SBS Star] "She Even Says, 'Mommy' These Days" Choi Ji Woo Excitedly Speaks About Her Daughter

Lee Narin

Published 2021.10.27 14:19 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] "She Even Says, Mommy These Days" Choi Ji Woo Excitedly Speaks About Her Daughter
Actress Choi Ji Woo shared her happy life with her daughter. 

On October 25 episode of JTBC's television show 'Bistro Shigor', Choi Ji Woo talked about her daughter. 
Choi JI WooIn this episode, another 'Bistro Shigor' member Cha In-pyo asked Choi Ji Woo, "How is your baby? Is she pretty?" 

Choi Ji Woo responded, "Didn't your wife say that she was cute?", which Cha In-pyo answered, "Ah yes, she said she was adorable." 

The actress commented with a smile, "She walks well, and even says, 'mommy' these days. I miss her already. I miss her lots."
Choi JI WooBack in March 2018, Choi Ji Woo married a non-celebrity man working in an IT sector after a year of dating him. 

Then she welcomed her first child to the world in May 2020. 

When Choi Ji Woo gave birth to her daughter last year, she was 45 years old. 
Choi JI WooBefore she gave birth, she said, "I came to respect mothers in Korea even more after being pregnant at an old age in the midst of COVID-19 pandemic." 

She added, "I know there are many more women around who have become pregnant at an old age like me. I hope seeing me doing well gives you hope and good energy." 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

@choijivvoo님의 공유 게시물


Ever since her daughter was born, Choi Ji Woo has been uploading many photos and videos of them spending time together. 

This all seemed to show how Choi Ji Woo was content with her life with her daughter that fans were also happy for her. 

(Credit= 'choijivvoo' Instagram)

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.