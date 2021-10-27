뉴스
[SBS Star] "How Cute!" A Grain of Rice Spotted on BLACKPINK JENNIE's Top




Lee Narin

Published 2021.10.27 11:27 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] "How Cute!" A Grain of Rice Spotted on BLACKPINK JENNIEs Top
JENNIE of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK made fans smile with a cute addition to her outfit. 

On October 24, JENNIE was photographed at Incheon International Airport. 

On this day, she was heading to Los Angeles, the United States, for her schedule. 

She was spotted wearing a fashionable crop top, pair of baggy jeans and sunglasses. 
JENNIEA few days later, JENNIE's fansites released high-quality photos from the airport and fans found an interesting addition to her style.

They discovered that there was a grain of rice stuck in the corner of JENNIE's top. 
JENNIEAfter discovering this, the photos quickly circulated on social media and online communities. 

Fans laughed together and left comments saying how cute JENNIE was for it. 

Their comments included, "Guys, she was going to eat that on her long flight, okay? LOL.", "This totally made my day! So cute!", "That's so adorable!" and so on. 
JENNIE(Credit= 'intoblack1996' 'honeyflavor2116' Twitter) 

(SBS Star)   
