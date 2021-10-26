뉴스
[SBS Star] SHINee MINHO Grabs the Attention of Everybody with His Great Golf Clothing Looks
Lee Narin

Published 2021.10.26 18:12
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] SHINee MINHO Grabs the Attention of Everybody with His Great Golf Clothing Looks
MINHO of K-pop boy group SHINee is attracting the attention of many with his incredible golf clothing looks. 

Recently, TV Chosun began airing a television show 'King of Golf 2'. 

In this show, celebrities who enjoy golf play golf together, and MINHO is one of them. 
MINHOOnly two episodes have been broadcast so far, but MINHO gained much attention with his appearance. 

It was because he boasted eye-catching looks with his golf clothing in each episode. 

MINHO's model-like tall figure, muscular body and golf clothing seemed like they were the perfect match. 

Not only did he look professional, but he also simply looked super handsome. 
MINHOEverybody is non-stop talking about MINHO's striking appearance in the show right now. 

They are saying things like, "That's crazy. How is it possible to look like that?", "You've got to film a golf clothing commercial, MINHO!", "Oppa, please just marry me already!" and so on. 
MINHO(Credit= TV Chosun King of Golf 2) 

(SBS Star)   
