뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Heo Sung Tae Chooses a Scene that He Thinks Is the Best in 'Squid Game'
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Heo Sung Tae Chooses a Scene that He Thinks Is the Best in 'Squid Game'

[SBS Star] Heo Sung Tae Chooses a Scene that He Thinks Is the Best in 'Squid Game'

Lee Narin

Published 2021.10.26 14:08 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Heo Sung Tae Chooses a Scene that He Thinks Is the Best in Squid Game
Actor Heo Sung Tae chose the best scene in 'Squid Game'. 

On October 23 episode of MBC's television show 'Point of Omniscient Interfere', Heo Sung Tae joined the talk. 
Heo Sung TaeDuring the talk, Heo Sung Tae talked about his appearance in Netflix's global hit series 'Squid Game'. 

Heo Sung Tae said, "The popularity of 'Squid Game' still feels surreal to me. I had like 10,000 Instagram followers, but now I have like 2 million followers. There are lots of non-Korean fans."

He continued, "I've watched 'Squid Game' about 20 times. I watched seven to eight times by myself, and the rest with my family." 
Heo Sung TaeThen, the host Yang Se-hyung asked if he could pick a scene in 'Squid Game' he liked the most. 

Heo Sung Tae answered, "We filmed the series for about a year. I gained a lot of weight for my role, but there was a period when I had lost some weight due to food poisoning." 

He resumed with a shy smile, "I thought I looked quite good on camera then. I looked pretty handsome." 

He shared which particular scene it was, "It was a scene where I was standing in front of 'Mi-nyeo'. The camera showed her first, then showed me." 
Heo Sung TaePremiered on September 17, 'Squid Game' is about 456 contestants who are deeply in debt play children's games in order to win a ton of cash, while risking their lives. 

It is currently one of the most-watched series on Netflix since the launch of their service. 

In 'Squid Game', Heo Sung Tae acts a gangster character 'Jang Deok-su'. 

(Credit= MBC Point of Omniscient Interfere, Netflix) 

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.