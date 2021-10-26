[SBS Star] Heo Sung Tae Chooses a Scene that He Thinks Is the Best in 'Squid Game'

Actor Heo Sung Tae chose the best scene in 'Squid Game'.On October 23 episode of MBC's television show 'Point of Omniscient Interfere', Heo Sung Tae joined the talk.During the talk, Heo Sung Tae talked about his appearance in Netflix's global hit series 'Squid Game'.Heo Sung Tae said, "The popularity of 'Squid Game' still feels surreal to me. I had like 10,000 Instagram followers, but now I have like 2 million followers. There are lots of non-Korean fans."He continued, "I've watched 'Squid Game' about 20 times. I watched seven to eight times by myself, and the rest with my family."Then, the host Yang Se-hyung asked if he could pick a scene in 'Squid Game' he liked the most.Heo Sung Tae answered, "We filmed the series for about a year. I gained a lot of weight for my role, but there was a period when I had lost some weight due to food poisoning."He resumed with a shy smile, "I thought I looked quite good on camera then. I looked pretty handsome."He shared which particular scene it was, "It was a scene where I was standing in front of 'Mi-nyeo'. The camera showed her first, then showed me."Premiered on September 17, 'Squid Game' is about 456 contestants who are deeply in debt play children's games in order to win a ton of cash, while risking their lives.It is currently one of the most-watched series on Netflix since the launch of their service.In 'Squid Game', Heo Sung Tae acts a gangster character 'Jang Deok-su'.(Credit= MBC Point of Omniscient Interfere, Netflix)(SBS Star)