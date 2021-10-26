뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Song Ji-hyo Is Lucky Enough to Survive Through 'Squid Game'?
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Song Ji-hyo Is Lucky Enough to Survive Through 'Squid Game'?

[SBS Star] Song Ji-hyo Is Lucky Enough to Survive Through 'Squid Game'?

Lee Narin

Published 2021.10.26 11:29 Updated 2021.10.26 11:33 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Song Ji-hyo Is Lucky Enough to Survive Through Squid Game?
Everyone is commenting on how lucky actress Song Ji-hyo is after seeing her play 'Squid Game'-inspired game. 

On October 24 episode of SBS' television show 'Running Man', the members and guests played Netflix's series 'Squid Game'-inspired games. 

'Squid Game' is currently one of the hottest series across the globe, which depicts a story about 456 deeply-in-debt contestants entering the 'game' where they play children's games in order to win a ton of cash, while risking their lives.
Song Ji-hyoOne of the games they played in 'Squid Game' was 'Glass Stepping Stones', where each stepping stone is made of one of two types of glasses: tempered glass and normal glass. 

Instead of glasses, there were two tiles―one made of polystyrene and one made of wood in 'Running Man'. 

As it was impossible to tell which one was which just by looking at it, the 'players' had to rely on their luck. 
Song Ji-hyoYu Jae Seok went first, but failed and fell down to a plastic box almost right away. 

Then, it was Ji Suk Jin, who also immediately ended up falling down to a plastic box. 

Song Ji-hyo started from the third tile, and nervously chose the next one to step on. 

Surprisingly, she managed to land on the wooden tile seven times in a row. 

The production team stated that there was only about 0.7% chance of her going that far.
Song Ji-hyoWhile the members of 'Running Man' and guests watched her succeed, they made comments such as, "You made the game with the staff, didn't you?", "Wow, how are you that lucky!", "You probably will survive through 'Squid Game' if you had entered it!", and so on. 

(Credit= SBS Running Man) 

(SBS Star)      
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.