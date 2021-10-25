뉴스
[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS JUNGKOOK Fires Back at His Haters During an Online Concert
Lee Narin

Published 2021.10.25 18:33
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS JUNGKOOK Fires Back at His Haters During an Online Concert
JUNGKOOK of K-pop boy group BTS fired back at his haters at 'BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE' on the weekend. 

On October 24, BTS held an online concert 'BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE'. 

During the concert, BTS performed in total of 24 songs including 'ON', 'FIRE', 'DOPE', 'DNA' and more. 
JUNGKOOKAt one point during the performance, the members of BTS said things like, "Wasn't there something you wanted to say?", "You are full of complaints these days, aren't you?" to JUNGKOOK. 

JUNGKOOK responded, "Yes, I do have something that I want to say to those people who don't like me. So what?!" 

It was to introduce their song 'So What', but as JUNGKOOK recently has been suffering from hate comments online, it seemed like he was indirectly speaking to them then. 
JUNGKOOKBack in August, some people criticized JUNGKOOK for advertising clothes from his brother's brand without notifying that they were sponsored. 

However, experts noted that he was simply wearing the clothes, and has not said anything regarding what he was wearing, so it was not right for them to make negative judgements about him. 

Despite that, many flooded the Internet with malicious comments about JUNGKOOK. 
 
After hearing JUNGKOOK's words at the concert, fans left comments such as, "Yes, yes, yes! Good job!", "This makes me feel good.", "Yeah, so what, guys?!" and so on. 

(Credit= HYBE Labels) 

(SBS Star)    
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.