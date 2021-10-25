[SBS Star] HyunA Catches the Bouquet at Her Stylist's Wedding; Is She Next?

Many are wondering whether K-pop artist HyunA is preparing for her marriage with her boyfriend another K-pop artist DAWN.On October 23, HyunA was spotted at her stylist's wedding ceremony.At this wedding, HyunA was seen catching the bouquet with a big smile on her face.Under the video that the stylist filmed, she wrote, "Awww look at this. A flower is catching flowers."It is widely said that the receiver of the bouquet would get married next, a lot of people are guessing that HyunA may be getting ready to get married soon.Earlier this month, HyunA answered a question about marriage through her Instagram.When a fan asked her when she was planning to get married, HyunA responded, "Well, I don't know. I don't even know how to satisfy my own mood."HyunA and DAWN have been together since 2016, and made their relationship public in 2018.(Credit= Online Community, 'hyunah_aa' Instagram)(SBS Star)