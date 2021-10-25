뉴스
[SBS Star] HyunA Catches the Bouquet at Her Stylist's Wedding; Is She Next?
[SBS Star] HyunA Catches the Bouquet at Her Stylist's Wedding; Is She Next?

[SBS Star] HyunA Catches the Bouquet at Her Stylist's Wedding; Is She Next?

Lee Narin

Published 2021.10.25
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] HyunA Catches the Bouquet at Her Stylists Wedding; Is She Next?
Many are wondering whether K-pop artist HyunA is preparing for her marriage with her boyfriend another K-pop artist DAWN. 

On October 23, HyunA was spotted at her stylist's wedding ceremony. 

At this wedding, HyunA was seen catching the bouquet with a big smile on her face. 

Under the video that the stylist filmed, she wrote, "Awww look at this. A flower is catching flowers." 

It is widely said that the receiver of the bouquet would get married next, a lot of people are guessing that HyunA may be getting ready to get married soon. 
HyunAEarlier this month, HyunA answered a question about marriage through her Instagram. 

When a fan asked her when she was planning to get married, HyunA responded, "Well, I don't know. I don't even know how to satisfy my own mood." 
HyunAHyunA and DAWN have been together since 2016, and made their relationship public in 2018.

(Credit= Online Community, 'hyunah_aa' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)    
