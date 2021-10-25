뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] 'Squid Game' Anupam Tripathi Thanks His Korean Friends for Their Endless Support
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] 'Squid Game' Anupam Tripathi Thanks His Korean Friends for Their Endless Support

[SBS Star] 'Squid Game' Anupam Tripathi Thanks His Korean Friends for Their Endless Support

Lee Narin

Published 2021.10.25 11:20 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Squid Game Anupam Tripathi Thanks His Korean Friends for Their Endless Support
Korea-based Indian actor Anupam Tripathi expressed gratitude to his Korean friends for giving him so much support. 

On October 22 episode of MBC's television show 'I Live Alone', Anupam Tripathi made a guest appearance. 

In this episode, Anupam Tripathi talked about his life in Korea that he began in 2010. 

Anupam Tripathi moved to Korea after his friend recommended that he get a scholarship from Korea National University of Arts, which is the top arts university in Korea. 

Following the completion of his Bachelor's in Acting at Korea University of Arts, he recently started doing his Master's in Acting at the university. 
Anupam TripathiAnupam Tripathi said, "I've been living in Korea for about 11 years now. When I first came to Korea, it wasn't all so easy." 

The actor continued, "For the first three months, I cried every single day. I kept questioning myself whether it really was the right choice for me to come and study here." 

He went on, "I honestly couldn't have made it this far without my friends from Korea National University of Arts. They have been really nice to me since my first day there." 

He added, "I tried to be positive as possible, but it was difficult. However, my friends helped me get through those tough times. They've always been supportive of me as well. I'm thankful for that." 
Anupam TripathiAnupam Tripathi made debut with a minor role in sensational movie 'Ode to My Father' in 2014, then continued playing minor roles in other hit movies including 'The Phone' (2015), 'Heart Blackened' (2017), 'SPACE SWEEPERS' (2020) and more. 

He recently gained attention for his role in Netflix's hit series 'Squid Game' where he played the role of a struggling Pakistani migrant worker 'Ali Abdul'. 
Anupam Tripathi(Credit= MBC I Live Alone, 'sangipaiya' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.