[SBS Star] Park Hae Soo Shares Why He Was So Glad to Work with Lee Jung Jae in 'Squid Game'

Actor Park Hae Soo shared reasons why he was so happy to work with actor Lee Jung Jae in 'Squid Game'.Recently, Park Hae Soo sat down for an interview with the press to speak about his ongoing popular Netflix's series 'Squid Game'.During this interview, Park Hae Soo mentioned what it was like working with Lee Jung Jae.Park Hae Soo said, "Lee Jung Jae was the mood maker. He was good at making everyone feel comfortable and have a good time together."He continued, "Everybody was mentally struggling in some ways because we all had to live the lives of our characters while we were filming the series. So, we relied on each other a lot.""Out of all, Lee Jung Jae was the first one who approached to everyone. I would like to give him the thumbs up for that. Thanks to him, everyone felt ease quickly.", he commented.Then, Park Hae Soo went on to say how he felt honored to have worked with Lee Jung Jae.Park Hae Soo said, "As Lee Jung Jae has featured in so many movies and dramas in the past where his roles are all actors have at least once dreamed about, I felt very honored to work together with him."He added, "Lee Jung Jae also told us lots of great work-related stories and advice that would help us. I was really happy to hear them from him."In 'Squid Game', Park Hae Soo and Lee Jung Jae play characters who grew up in a small town together.They unexpectedly meet each other as the contestants of the 'game', and cooperate but also fight against one another during the 'game'.(Credit= 'from_jjlee' 'netflixkr' Instagram)(SBS Star)