[SBS Star] VIDEO: ITZY YEJI Cries as She Talks About How Important Her Fans Are to Her

YEJI of K-pop girl group ITZY was spotted shedding tears while talking about how important her fans are to her.Recently, YEJI went live on NAVER V LIVE to spend some time with fans.During the live broadcast, YEJI read some fans' comments about their current worries.YEJI carefully read through them, and shared her thoughts and gave them advice.After that, YEJI suddenly teared up and said, "I'm upset, because I want to help but the only thing I can do for you is to give you these words."She continued, "I'm so glad that I got to meet you, MIDZY (the name of ITZY's fandom). That's why I don't want to just sit here and do nothing. I want to do as many things for you."She went on, "Thank you for being such important people in my life. I hope our relationship and this bond will last long. I'll do better, MIDZY. You are always a big help to me. Thank you."Then, YEJI once again expressed her sincere gratitude to MIDZY.The K-pop star commented, "Whatever anyone says, I only need you, MIDZY. As long as you are next to me, I will feel safe and sound at all times. I'll keep doing my best for you. I love you so much!"Upon seeing this part of her live broadcast, fans left comments such as, "I'm crying as well now!", "That's real. That's real love, guys.", "No, unnie! Thank you!" and so on.(Credit= 'ITZY' NAVER V LIVE)(SBS Star)