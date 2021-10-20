뉴스
[SBS Star] Song Eun-yi Shares Why She Thought Jeon So Min & Yang Se Chan Really Were Together
Lee Narin

Published 2021.10.20
Entertainer Song Eun-yi said she honestly thought actress Jeon So Min and comedian Yang Se Chan were in a relationship. 

On October 19 episode of KBS' television show 'Problem Child in House', Jeon So Min made a guest appearance. 

During the talk, the host Song Eun-yi said to Jeon So Min, "I've actually thought that you and Se Chan were together at one point." 

Then, another host Jeong Hyung Don commented, "Did you see something? Tell us!" 
Jeon So MinSong Eun-yi explained why she thought that, "Yes, I saw something. At that time, I went to a church that I didn't usually go to. When I was there, I saw three familiar faces entering the church." 

She continued, "It was So Min, Se Chan and Kwang Soo. They sat in front of me, and So Min kept speaking to Se Chan, like non-stop." 

She resumed, "So, I thought to myself, 'Oh, she's brought Kwang Soo to make it look like just some friends hanging out together, but it's really a date.'" 

After listening to this, Jeon So Min burst into laughter, and responded, "No, no. That's not what it is. It really isn't!" 
Jeon So Min Jeon So MinJeon So Min and Yang Se Chan feature on SBS' television show 'Running Man' with one another. 

Since their 'romance' is frequently spotted on the show that many fans have been wondering what their relationship is in real life for a long time. 

(Credit= KBS Problem Child in House, SBS Running Man) 

(SBS Star)    
