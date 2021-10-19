[SBS Star] Coldplay Praises BTS SUGA for the Work He Did on 'My Universe' Remix

You can stream / download SUGA's Remix at https://t.co/wA5G9NdYxe



SUGA's Remix also features on the Digital Deluxe Edition of the new album, Music Of The Spheres https://t.co/ekjnILgOnJ — Coldplay (@coldplay) October 18, 2021

British rock band Coldplay highly praised SUGA of K-pop boy group BTS for the work he did on 'My Universe' remix.On October 19, a new version of Coldplay and BTS' current hit single 'My Universe' was released.The remix was produced by SUGA, and it is said to have come about following a conversation over lunch when the two groups met up in New York City recently.Upon the release, SUGA commented through an interview, "I was thrilled to be able to work together with Coldplay."He continued, "I've admired Coldplay since I was a kid. I feel much honored to be part of this remix."Coldplay also expressed their great excitement via Twitter.The British band wrote, "We're so grateful to SUGA for this glorious remix."They added, "A brilliant producer on top of everything else. #SUGA #YOONGI, love c, g, w + j."The original version of 'My Universe' was released on September 24; it was very much loved around the world.Back on the first week of the month, 'My Universe' made it onto the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart at No. 1.(Credit= 'coldplay' 'bts_twt' Twitter,' Coldplay' YouTube)(SBS Star)