[SBS Star] "Are They Twins?" Jung Hoyeon & ENHYPEN NI-KI's Extreme Similarities Go Viral Online

Recently, K-pop fans discovered an interesting fact about NI-KI.
It was that NI-KI looked so similar to Jung Hoyeon from Netflix's global hit series 'Squid Game', who played the role of 'Kang Sae-byeok'.
Their similarities were much better seen when their photos were put together.
In any angles, they surprisingly looked almost as if they were blood-related.
They had identical eyes, nose, lips, jawline, and even smile.
Then on October 15, one YouTube channel shared a video of ENHYPEN online.
In the video, ENHYPEN members took time to read about themselves on popular online communities.
When they were reading about NI-KI, they happened to come across these comparison photos and videos of NI-KI and Jung Hoyeon.
While the members of ENHYPEN looked through them, they commented, "No way! How is this possible? They look exactly the same! Wow...!"
เจอกันหน่อยไหม โฮยอน นิกิ pic.twitter.com/H1n4sp7irJ— ー1ST�� (@pmvry) September 29, 2021
Then, they read comments fans left, that said, "NI-KI should have featured in 'Squid Game' as her brother!", "They are like twins!" and more.
After reading them, they laughed and said to NI-KI, "These comments are all so true. NI-KI, let's get you into the next season of 'Squid Game'!"
(Credit= 'hoooooyeony' 'netflixkr' Instagram, BE:LIFT LAB, Online Community, '1theK Originals - 원더케이 오리지널' YouTube)
(SBS Star)