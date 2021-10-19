[SBS Star] "Are They Twins?" Jung Hoyeon & ENHYPEN NI-KI's Extreme Similarities Go Viral Online

Actress Jung Hoyeon and NI-KI of K-pop boy group ENHYPEN are attracting the attention of many with their lookalike appearances.Recently, K-pop fans discovered an interesting fact about NI-KI.It was that NI-KI looked so similar to Jung Hoyeon from Netflix's global hit series 'Squid Game', who played the role of 'Kang Sae-byeok'.Their similarities were much better seen when their photos were put together.In any angles, they surprisingly looked almost as if they were blood-related.They had identical eyes, nose, lips, jawline, and even smile.Then on October 15, one YouTube channel shared a video of ENHYPEN online.In the video, ENHYPEN members took time to read about themselves on popular online communities.When they were reading about NI-KI, they happened to come across these comparison photos and videos of NI-KI and Jung Hoyeon.While the members of ENHYPEN looked through them, they commented, "No way! How is this possible? They look exactly the same! Wow...!"Then, they read comments fans left, that said, "NI-KI should have featured in 'Squid Game' as her brother!", "They are like twins!" and more.After reading them, they laughed and said to NI-KI, "These comments are all so true. NI-KI, let's get you into the next season of 'Squid Game'!"(Credit= 'hoooooyeony' 'netflixkr' Instagram, BE:LIFT LAB, Online Community, '1theK Originals - 원더케이 오리지널' YouTube)(SBS Star)