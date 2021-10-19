뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "Are They Twins?" Jung Hoyeon & ENHYPEN NI-KI's Extreme Similarities Go Viral Online
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] "Are They Twins?" Jung Hoyeon & ENHYPEN NI-KI's Extreme Similarities Go Viral Online

[SBS Star] "Are They Twins?" Jung Hoyeon & ENHYPEN NI-KI's Extreme Similarities Go Viral Online

Lee Narin

Published 2021.10.19 11:16 Updated 2021.10.19 11:20 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] "Are They Twins?" Jung Hoyeon & ENHYPEN NI-KIs Extreme Similarities Go Viral Online
Actress Jung Hoyeon and NI-KI of K-pop boy group ENHYPEN are attracting the attention of many with their lookalike appearances. 

Recently, K-pop fans discovered an interesting fact about NI-KI. 

It was that NI-KI looked so similar to Jung Hoyeon from Netflix's global hit series 'Squid Game', who played the role of 'Kang Sae-byeok'.

Their similarities were much better seen when their photos were put together. 

In any angles, they surprisingly looked almost as if they were blood-related.  

They had identical eyes, nose, lips, jawline, and even smile.
Jung Hoyeon and NI-KI Jung Hoyeon and NI-KIThen on October 15, one YouTube channel shared a video of ENHYPEN online. 

In the video, ENHYPEN members took time to read about themselves on popular online communities. 

When they were reading about NI-KI, they happened to come across these comparison photos and videos of NI-KI and Jung Hoyeon. 

While the members of ENHYPEN looked through them, they commented, "No way! How is this possible? They look exactly the same! Wow...!" 
 
Then, they read comments fans left, that said, "NI-KI should have featured in 'Squid Game' as her brother!", "They are like twins!" and more. 

After reading them, they laughed and said to NI-KI, "These comments are all so true. NI-KI, let's get you into the next season of 'Squid Game'!" 
 

(Credit= 'hoooooyeony' 'netflixkr' Instagram, BE:LIFT LAB, Online Community, '1theK Originals - 원더케이 오리지널' YouTube) 

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.