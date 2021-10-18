[SBS Star] Eugene Says, "I've Become a Total Homebody After Wrapping Up 'The Penthouse'"

뉴스
Lee Narin

Published 2021.10.18 14:49 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Eugene Says, "Ive Become a Total Homebody After Wrapping Up The Penthouse"
Actress Eugene revealed her homebody life following 'The Penthouse: War in Life'. 

On October 15 episode of KBS' television show 'Fun Staurant', Eugene and her husband actor Ki Tae-young made a guest appearance. 

In this episode, Eugene shared how her life has changed after finishing SBS' recently-ended popular drama 'The Penthouse: War in Life'. 

Eugene said, "After the filming for 'The Penthouse: War in Life' ended, I've become a total homebody. As I've got two children, I've been busy feeding, bathing and putting them to bed." 

She continued, "Ro-hee told me that when I was busy working for the last year and a half, she thought she only lived with her sister and dad." 
EugeneTo this, Ki Tae-young commented, "Yeah, I mean, it did really feel like there were only three of us in the family, because Eugene had such a hectic schedule. The project lasted too long." 

He resumed, "It wasn't easy as our family couldn't spend much time together, but I'm very glad that the project did an awesome job. I felt grateful for the success." 

Eugene added, "If it wasn't for Tae-young, that particular 'Oh Yoon-hee' from 'The Penthouse: War in Life' may haven't been there. He's so good at taking care of children." 
EugeneThen, Ki Tae-young said, "I find Ro-hee and Ro-rin so different. It's fascinating how different they are, and that's why I wish to have a third child." 

Eugene responded with a surprised tone of voice, "What? Shut your mouth.", then laughed. 

Back in the studio while watching back to this video, Ki Tae-young awkwardly smiled and said, "I mean, I wish to have another one so badly, but it's definitely not easy for her, so..." 
Eugene(Credit= KBS Fun Staurant, SBS The Penthouse: War in Life) 

(SBS Star)    
