[SBS Star] Eugene Says, "I've Become a Total Homebody After Wrapping Up 'The Penthouse'"

Actress Eugene revealed her homebody life following 'The Penthouse: War in Life'.On October 15 episode of KBS' television show 'Fun Staurant', Eugene and her husband actor Ki Tae-young made a guest appearance.In this episode, Eugene shared how her life has changed after finishing SBS' recently-ended popular drama 'The Penthouse: War in Life'.Eugene said, "After the filming for 'The Penthouse: War in Life' ended, I've become a total homebody. As I've got two children, I've been busy feeding, bathing and putting them to bed."She continued, "Ro-hee told me that when I was busy working for the last year and a half, she thought she only lived with her sister and dad."To this, Ki Tae-young commented, "Yeah, I mean, it did really feel like there were only three of us in the family, because Eugene had such a hectic schedule. The project lasted too long."He resumed, "It wasn't easy as our family couldn't spend much time together, but I'm very glad that the project did an awesome job. I felt grateful for the success."Eugene added, "If it wasn't for Tae-young, that particular 'Oh Yoon-hee' from 'The Penthouse: War in Life' may haven't been there. He's so good at taking care of children."Then, Ki Tae-young said, "I find Ro-hee and Ro-rin so different. It's fascinating how different they are, and that's why I wish to have a third child."Eugene responded with a surprised tone of voice, "What? Shut your mouth.", then laughed.Back in the studio while watching back to this video, Ki Tae-young awkwardly smiled and said, "I mean, I wish to have another one so badly, but it's definitely not easy for her, so..."(Credit= KBS Fun Staurant, SBS The Penthouse: War in Life)(SBS Star)