뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Choi Ye Bin Cries After Receiving a Surprise Birthday Gift from Kim So Yeon
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Choi Ye Bin Cries After Receiving a Surprise Birthday Gift from Kim So Yeon

[SBS Star] Choi Ye Bin Cries After Receiving a Surprise Birthday Gift from Kim So Yeon

Lee Narin

Published 2021.10.18 11:41 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Choi Ye Bin Cries After Receiving a Surprise Birthday Gift from Kim So Yeon
Actress Choi Ye Bin received a surprise birthday gift from actress Kim So Yeon. 

On October 16 episode of JTBC's television show 'Knowing Brothers', Choi Ye Bin, Jin Ji Hee, Kim Hyun-soo made a guest appearance. 

In this episode, Choi Ye Bin, Jin Ji Hee and Kim Hyun-soo were seen talking about their mothers in the recently-ended drama 'The Penthouse: War in Life'.  

Choi Ye Bin said, "Kim So Yeon treated me to dinner several times while we were shooting the drama together. She even gave me a birthday gift last year. It was perfume." 

Jin Ji Hee said, "Shin Eun-kyung gave me matching slippers one time. She gave me a hug after I filmed a scene where I had to let lots of emotions out as well." 

Following that, Kim Hyun-soo shared about Eugene, "She also bought me dinners, and actually sang songs with me where I had to sing. That really touched my heart." 
Choi Ye BinWhen they were done bragging about their 'mothers', the members of 'Knowing Brothers' asked them to text their 'mothers' saying they love them to see who gets the fastest reply. 

It was Choi Ye Bin; Kim So Yeon replied the fastest out of the three 'mothers'. 

In her reply, it said, "Oh, Ye Bin! What a coincidence. I was actually choosing your birthday present when you texted me." 

It also said, "It's your birthday today, isn't it? Happy birthday! I believe this purse will go with you very well. See you on the seventh!" 

Along with these sweet messages, Kim So Yeon had sent Choi Ye Bin a mobile gift voucher for a beautiful purse. 

Choi Ye Bin called Kim So Yeon right away, and burst into tears while thanking her. 
Choi Ye BinAfter hanging up, Choi Ye Bin explained why she cried, "We filmed 'The Penthouse: War in Life' for a long time together, and my very last shooting was a scene with Kim So Yeon." 

She went on, "I got so emotional during shooting, but I tried my best not to cry. When it was all over though, I couldn't stop it anymore. As soon as I looked at Kim So Yeon, I just cried. I think I'm still emotional from then." 
Choi Ye Bin(Credit= JTBC Knowing Brothers, SBS The Penthouse: War in Life) 

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.