뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] HYOJUNG Cries After Seeing 'Vote-rigging Victim' KOOKHEON on a Survival Audition Show
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] HYOJUNG Cries After Seeing 'Vote-rigging Victim' KOOKHEON on a Survival Audition Show

[SBS Star] HYOJUNG Cries After Seeing 'Vote-rigging Victim' KOOKHEON on a Survival Audition Show

Lee Narin

Published 2021.10.15 17:22 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] HYOJUNG Cries After Seeing Vote-rigging Victim KOOKHEON on a Survival Audition Show
HYOJUNG of K-pop girl group OH MY GIRL shed tears after watching KOOKHEON of boy duo B.O.Y's performance on a survival audition show. 

On October 14 episode of TV Chosun's new survival audition show 'Tomorrow's National Singer', KOOKHEON made an appearance. 
Tomorrow's National SingerBefore he performed, KOOKHEON said, "I've been in an audition show before, but I grew a lot of pain from it. I even thought about giving on my career in music." 

He continued, "But after a long thought, I decided that I wanted to continue my career in music, so that's why I joined this show." 

While the police were investigating the vote-rigging controversy of Mnet's survival audition show 'Produce X 101', it was confirmed that KOOKHEON was one of the victims of the vote-rigging. 

KOOKHEON's votes turned out to be fabricated, and so he was dropped from the show when he could have made it further. 
Tomorrow's National SingerAfter KOOKHEON showed his performance, one of the judges HYOJUNG wiped tears running down her cheeks. 

HYOJUNG said, "I actually trained with KOOKHEON in the past, before I joined my current agency. He's a really hard-working person." 

She resumed, "He wasn't good at dancing at all at first, but he's come this far just by keep trying. Even if the results don't turn out great today, I'm sure there will be a bright future for him." 

She added with a trembling voice, "I truly hope the best for him. I'll keep rooting for you, KOOKHEON." 
Tomorrow's National SingerOn this day though, KOOKHEON unfortunately could not make it to the next round. 

(Credit= TV Chosun Tomorrow's National Singer) 

(SBS Star)     
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.