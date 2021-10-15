뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "I'm Going to Shoot Poisoned Needles to Them" BTS V Responds to His Recent Dating Rumors
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] "I'm Going to Shoot Poisoned Needles to Them" BTS V Responds to His Recent Dating Rumors

[SBS Star] "I'm Going to Shoot Poisoned Needles to Them" BTS V Responds to His Recent Dating Rumors

Lee Narin

Published 2021.10.15 16:09 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] "Im Going to Shoot Poisoned Needles to Them" BTS V Responds to His Recent Dating Rumors
V of K-pop boy group BTS indirectly shared how he feels about his dating rumors. 

Since October 13 when V attended the VVIP preview event for an art exhibition 'Korea International Art Fair 2021', some words have been going around about him. 

It was that V was dating a daughter of a chairman of 'Paradise Group'―a large hotel chain in Korea, who he was with at the exhibition. 

As the words spread quickly online, his management agency HYBE Labels stated, "V and the family of 'Paradise Group' are just acquaintances." regarding this. 

▶ [SBS Star] BTS V Is in a Relationship with a Daughter of a Big Hotel Chain Chairman?
BTS VThen on October 15, V indirectly mentioned how he felt about his recent dating rumors through the group's online fan community. 

First, V uploaded a post saying, "It's stupid. I want to sing 'UGH!' right now." 

'UGH!' is a song from BTS' fourth studio album 'MAP OF SEOUL : 7' that was released last year. 

In 'UGH!', the members of BTS criticize people hurting others behind their monitors, using anonymity as their advantage. 
BTS VLater on, V gave an update on the fan community with another post that said, "In my dreams today, I'm going to shoot poisoned needles to them." 

He continued, "Make sure to watch the back of your necks. Wham!" 

It seemed like he was trying to clarify to fans how ridiculous those words are by letting them know how he feels. 
BTS V(Credit= WeVerse, HYBE Labels) 

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.