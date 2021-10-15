[SBS Star] "I'm Going to Shoot Poisoned Needles to Them" BTS V Responds to His Recent Dating Rumors

V of K-pop boy group BTS indirectly shared how he feels about his dating rumors.Since October 13 when V attended the VVIP preview event for an art exhibition 'Korea International Art Fair 2021', some words have been going around about him.It was that V was dating a daughter of a chairman of 'Paradise Group'―a large hotel chain in Korea, who he was with at the exhibition.As the words spread quickly online, his management agency HYBE Labels stated, "V and the family of 'Paradise Group' are just acquaintances." regarding this.Then on October 15, V indirectly mentioned how he felt about his recent dating rumors through the group's online fan community.First, V uploaded a post saying, "It's stupid. I want to sing 'UGH!' right now."'UGH!' is a song from BTS' fourth studio album 'MAP OF SEOUL : 7' that was released last year.In 'UGH!', the members of BTS criticize people hurting others behind their monitors, using anonymity as their advantage.Later on, V gave an update on the fan community with another post that said, "In my dreams today, I'm going to shoot poisoned needles to them."He continued, "Make sure to watch the back of your necks. Wham!"It seemed like he was trying to clarify to fans how ridiculous those words are by letting them know how he feels.(Credit= WeVerse, HYBE Labels)(SBS Star)