[SBS Star] Anupam Tripathi Reveals How Happy He Felt When He Got a Role in 'Squid Game'
[SBS Star] Anupam Tripathi Reveals How Happy He Felt When He Got a Role in 'Squid Game'

Lee Narin

Published 2021.10.15 11:26
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Anupam Tripathi Reveals How Happy He Felt When He Got a Role in Squid Game
Korea-based Indian actor Anupam Tripathi shared that he felt like he was walking on a cloud when he passed the audition for 'Squid Game'. 

On October 14, Anupam Tripathi sat down for an interview with the press to talk about his series 'Squid Game'. 

Premiered on September 17, 'Squid Game' is a Netflix's series in which contestants who are deeply in debt play children's games in order to win a ton of cash, while risking their lives. 

It is currently one of the most-watched series on Netflix; it drew 111 million viewers in the first month, landing the top spot in the streaming service's history. 

In 'Squid Game', Anupam Tripathi perfectly portrayed the life of a struggling Pakistani migrant worker 'Ali Abdul'. 
Anupam TripathiDuring the interview, Anupam Tripathi thought back to the time when he got a role in 'Squid Game'. 

The actor said, "When the production team called to tell me that I got the part, I was dancing around inside my head. I felt like I was walking on a cloud."

He resumed, "After hanging up, I broke the news to my friends who I studied with, and actually danced about. By the end of all that, it was already time for bed." 
Anupam TripathiThen, Anupam Tripathi shared whether he was able to relate to his character. 

Anupam Tripathi said, "I really did feel him, because the days feel like being in a survival game to me in a way too. I have to go to auditions all the time, discuss payments with them and so on." 

He continued, "Not all migrant workers are the same, so I did my best to bring out Ali's uniqueness. I tried to understand Ali's life stories and feelings. He truly is the purest and most innocent character out of all." 

He added, "It certainly wasn't easy to act in a language that is not my mother tongue though. Until my last shooting, I couldn't get Ali out of my head even for a single second. But I believe the pressure helped me to express Ali better." 
Anupam TripathiAnupam Tripathi made debut with a minor role in sensational movie 'Ode to My Father' in 2014, then continued playing minor roles in other hit movies including 'The Phone' (2015), 'Heart Blackened' (2017), 'SPACE SWEEPERS' (2020) and more before 'Squid Game'. 

He is doing his Master's in Acting at Korea University of Arts at the moment. 

(Credit= 'sangipaiya' 'netflixkr' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)   
