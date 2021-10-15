뉴스
[SBS Star] The Members of aespa Pick a Member Who Learns Choreography the Fastest
Lee Narin

Published 2021.10.15 09:37
K-pop girl group aespa members shared which member learns choreography the fastest. 

On October 13 episode of KBS Cool FM's radio show 'Music Plaza ', aespa made a guest appearance. 
aespaDuring the talk, the host EUNJI said, "Your new music video 'Savage' made me feel like I was watching a fantasy movie."

She continued, "The choreography for the song looked really difficult. How did you guys feel about the dance?" 

KARINA answered, "We began learning the choreography right after we wrapped up promotions for 'Next Level'. It was hard indeed." 

She went on, "The base of the dance is on squats. You must have good mid-body muscles for this dance." 
aespaThen, EUNJI asked who generally learns choreography the quickest out of the four members. 

KARINA spoke again, "WINTER is actually fast at learning dance moves. She's a talented, fast learner."  

To this, EUNJI playfully commented, "Do you have good mid-body muscles, WINTER?" 

WINTER laughed and said, "Yes, I think my mid-body muscles are pretty firm." 
aespaMeanwhile, aespa made a comeback on October 17 with the group's first mini album, only after five months since they released their debut single 'Next Level' in May. 

(Credit= 'aespa.official' Facebook, KBS Cool FM Music Plaza) 

(SBS Star)   
