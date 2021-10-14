뉴스
[SBS Star] VIDEO: SHINee MINHO Says He Loves Giving a Gift to KEY; His Reaction Is Everything
Lee Narin

Published 2021.10.14 16:44
MINHO of K-pop boy group SHINee shared why he loves giving a gift to his fellow group member KEY. 

On October 13, KEY featured in MINHO's audio show 'BEST CHOICE' that is aired on NAVER NOW. 
KEYDuring the show, MINHO gave KEY a late birthday present―a leather hip sack. 

As soon as KEY opened the present box, he screamed in joy and smiled in happiness. 

He covered his face with his hands in extreme happiness and put it on him right away. 

After that, he danced with the hip sack, and treated it like a baby. 

While watching KEY doing all this, MINHO laughed and took a video of him. 
 
Not too long ago, MINHO actually gave KEY a vacuum cleaner after KEY moved to a new place. 

At that time, KEY was seen video-calling MINHO saying, "I'm only going to clean my house for the rest of my life." 

KEY also uploaded a photo of himself politely bowing towards the vacuum cleaner which MINHO gave him. 
  KEYPreviously, MINHO revealed that he loves giving a gift to KEY because he loves his response, and fans could totally see why he said that. 

(Credit= NAVER NOW, MBC, 'bumkeyk' Instagram, 'kr_now' Twitter) 

(SBS Star)   
