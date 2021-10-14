뉴스
[SBS Star] 'Squid Game' Lee Jung Jae Shares Whether Hollywood Has Called Him Yet
Lee Narin

Published 2021.10.14 14:22
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Squid Game Lee Jung Jae Shares Whether Hollywood Has Called Him Yet
Actor Lee Jung Jae revealed whether Hollywood has called him yet following the success of his recent series 'Squid Game'. 

On October 11, sthe U.S. magazine Variety released an interview of Lee Jung Jae online. 
Lee Jung JaeDuring the interview when Lee Jung Jae was asked if he received any offers from Hollywood since 'Squid Game' made a global hit, he said, "No, not yet."

He continued, "No proposals or requests have come my way. For now, I don't have any plans to do an overseas project." 

He resumed, "But if a good opportunity presented itself or the right one came along, I'd be open to it. I'd be quite happy to be in the production. It could be fun." 
Lee Jung JaeThen, Lee Jung Jae was asked, "Did you know how successful 'Squid Game' would become?" 

Lee Jung Jae laughingly stated, "I honestly didn't expect this kind of success at all when I first boarded 'Squid Game' as a project." 

The actor went on, "But when I read the script, I understood that it contained elements that could resonate with everyone and work outside of Korea." 
 
He continued to comment, "Nothing much has changed for me as an actor, but my character in 'Squid Game' changes a lot over the course of the series." 

He added, "It has a large spectrum, which any actor would want to try out at least once in his career. This was possibly the first time I've played a character with such a range." 
Lee Jung JaePremiered on September 17, 'Squid Game' is a Netflix's series in which contestants who are deeply in debt play children's games in order to win a ton of cash, while risking their lives. 

It is currently one of the most-watched series on Netflix; it drew 111 million viewers in the first month, landing the top spot in the streaming service's history. 

(Credit= Netflix Korea) 

(SBS Star)   
