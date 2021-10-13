[SBS Star] Ju Ji Hoon Talks About Jun Ji Hyun's Cool Personality & How She Makes Fun of Him

Actor Ju Ji Hoon shared how awesome actress Jun Ji Hyun's personality is.On October 13, an online press conference for an upcoming drama 'Jirisan' took place.During the press conference, Ju Ji Hoon mentioned the first time he met Jun Ji Hyun.Ju Ji Hoon said, "It felt almost surreal when I met Jun Ji Hyun for the very first time, because I've been a huge fan of hers since the young age."He continued, "I kind of thought she might be like her cold characters in her past films, but she is actually super easygoing in real life. She made me feel comfortable around her."He laughingly resumed, "She would even make fun of me for gaining weight, but oddly bring me snacks to nibble on."Then, Ju Ji Hoon shared that it was not easy to film 'Jirisan' due to a great amount of actions that were required.The actor stated, "Jun Ji Hyun never hesitated when it came to action scenes. She would confidently do them even when guys were a little hesitant. Out of all actors and actresses, Jun Ji Hyun is the fastest runner as well."Lastly, he added, "She always made everyone laugh. She gave off happy vibes all the time. I had so much fun filming with her."'Jirisan' marks Jun Ji Hyun's return to the small screen in four years.The first episode of 'Jirisan' is scheduled to be unveiled on October 23.(Credit= tvN Jirisan)(SBS Star)