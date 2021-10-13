뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "I Even Threw Up Then" 'Squid Game' Cast Share Which Game Was the Hardest to Play
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] "I Even Threw Up Then" 'Squid Game' Cast Share Which Game Was the Hardest to Play

[SBS Star] "I Even Threw Up Then" 'Squid Game' Cast Share Which Game Was the Hardest to Play

Lee Narin

Published 2021.10.13 17:32 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] "I Even Threw Up Then" Squid Game Cast Share Which Game Was the Hardest to Play
The cast of 'Squid Game' revealed which game they found the hardest to play. 

On October 9, Netflix uploaded a video of the main actors and actresses of the service's mega-hit series 'Squid Game'. 
Jung HoyeonDuring their interview, they were asked which game out of the games they played on 'Squid Game' they found the most difficult.

To this question, Kim Joo-ryoung, Lee You-mi and Heo Sung Tae chose 'tug-of-war'. 

For this game, they had to team up with other participants and pull a rope together. 

They had to pull it as hard as they could to make their opponents fall down the tower and win. 
Squid GameKim Joo-ryeong explained, "It was because we were doing it for real. I totally wiped out after that game. It was fun though." 

Lee You-mi commented, "We weren't pulling it against another group of people, but there was a machine on the other side of us." 

She continued, "So, no matter how hard we pulled together, nothing happened; the rope didn't move an inch. It was so hard." 

Then, Heo Sung Tae said, "I honestly pulled with everything I got. I was shouting like, 'Die!' as well. I even threw up while filming that scene. Not just once, but a lot." 
Squid GameBut Anupam Tripathi chose a different game―'the marbles game' in the sixth episode. 

Anupam Tripathi said, "My very last scene was during that game. It was when we built this great friendship, but only one person could survive. The whole thing felt real to me." 

He resumed, "I thought to myself then, 'If I were in that game, would I have had made the same decision? What decision will I make?' The emotions were too strong for me then." 
 

(Credit= 'Netflix Korea 넷플릭스 코리아' YouTube, Netflix Korea) 

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.