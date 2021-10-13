[SBS Star] "I Even Threw Up Then" 'Squid Game' Cast Share Which Game Was the Hardest to Play

The cast of 'Squid Game' revealed which game they found the hardest to play.On October 9, Netflix uploaded a video of the main actors and actresses of the service's mega-hit series 'Squid Game'.During their interview, they were asked which game out of the games they played on 'Squid Game' they found the most difficult.To this question, Kim Joo-ryoung, Lee You-mi and Heo Sung Tae chose 'tug-of-war'.For this game, they had to team up with other participants and pull a rope together.They had to pull it as hard as they could to make their opponents fall down the tower and win.Kim Joo-ryeong explained, "It was because we were doing it for real. I totally wiped out after that game. It was fun though."Lee You-mi commented, "We weren't pulling it against another group of people, but there was a machine on the other side of us."She continued, "So, no matter how hard we pulled together, nothing happened; the rope didn't move an inch. It was so hard."Then, Heo Sung Tae said, "I honestly pulled with everything I got. I was shouting like, 'Die!' as well. I even threw up while filming that scene. Not just once, but a lot."But Anupam Tripathi chose a different game―'the marbles game' in the sixth episode.Anupam Tripathi said, "My very last scene was during that game. It was when we built this great friendship, but only one person could survive. The whole thing felt real to me."He resumed, "I thought to myself then, 'If I were in that game, would I have had made the same decision? What decision will I make?' The emotions were too strong for me then."(Credit= 'Netflix Korea 넷플릭스 코리아' YouTube, Netflix Korea)(SBS Star)