[SBS Star] "My Mental Health Was Affecting My Body" Lee Seung Gi Talks About Receiving Psychotherapy

Singer Lee Seung Gi spoke about going to see a psychiatrist in the past.
On October 10 episode of SBS' television show 'Master in the House', psychiatrist Dr. Oh Eun-young made a guest appearance.
While talking to Dr. Oh Eun-young, Lee Seung Gi confessed that he received psychotherapy in the past.
Lee Seung Gi said, "Can I be honest with you? I've actually received psychotherapy once. It was before I went to the military."
The singer continued, "At that time, my mind as well as body were not well. I went to see different doctors to find out what was wrong. I got a lot of tests done, but they couldn't see anything wrong. It was weird as I definitely felt pain in my heart and body."
He went on, "People around me said I might have panic disorder, and that was causing all that. They suggested me to go see a psychiatrist, but it wasn't so easy to do that."
He resumed, "I didn't have the nerve to go there, because I felt like it wasn't so normal place to go and I was also scared there will be people watching and judging me for it. It was hard even to get myself to the door."
Lastly, he added, "When I finally managed to get to the clinic, I still couldn't let everything out to the psychiatrist. I think I instinctively wanted to keep myself guarded. I was like, 'Okay, I'm going to tell him/her this, but not that and that.'"
To this, Dr. Oh Eun-young responded, "I fully understand what you mean though. Completely opening yourself up to another person isn't an easy task. A lot of people think they would never visit the psychiatrist in their lives."
She continued, "But it can very much help to make a visit if your mind troubles you. There might be an answer to the issue, but even if there's no answer for it, it's good to even just talk about it."
(Credit= SBS Master in the House)
(SBS Star)