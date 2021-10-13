[SBS Star] "My Mental Health Was Affecting My Body" Lee Seung Gi Talks About Receiving Psychotherapy

Singer Lee Seung Gi spoke about going to see a psychiatrist in the past.On October 10 episode of SBS' television show 'Master in the House', psychiatrist Dr. Oh Eun-young made a guest appearance.While talking to Dr. Oh Eun-young, Lee Seung Gi confessed that he received psychotherapy in the past.Lee Seung Gi said, "Can I be honest with you? I've actually received psychotherapy once. It was before I went to the military."The singer continued, "At that time, my mind as well as body were not well. I went to see different doctors to find out what was wrong. I got a lot of tests done, but they couldn't see anything wrong. It was weird as I definitely felt pain in my heart and body."He went on, "People around me said I might have panic disorder, and that was causing all that. They suggested me to go see a psychiatrist, but it wasn't so easy to do that."He resumed, "I didn't have the nerve to go there, because I felt like it wasn't so normal place to go and I was also scared there will be people watching and judging me for it. It was hard even to get myself to the door."Lastly, he added, "When I finally managed to get to the clinic, I still couldn't let everything out to the psychiatrist. I think I instinctively wanted to keep myself guarded. I was like, 'Okay, I'm going to tell him/her this, but not that and that.'"To this, Dr. Oh Eun-young responded, "I fully understand what you mean though. Completely opening yourself up to another person isn't an easy task. A lot of people think they would never visit the psychiatrist in their lives."She continued, "But it can very much help to make a visit if your mind troubles you. There might be an answer to the issue, but even if there's no answer for it, it's good to even just talk about it."(Credit= SBS Master in the House)(SBS Star)