뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Um Ki-joon Was in Four Different Musicals & One Play at the Same Time as 'The Penthouse'?
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Um Ki-joon Was in Four Different Musicals & One Play at the Same Time as 'The Penthouse'?

[SBS Star] Um Ki-joon Was in Four Different Musicals & One Play at the Same Time as 'The Penthouse'?

Lee Narin

Published 2021.10.13 11:16 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Um Ki-joon Was in Four Different Musicals & One Play at the Same Time as The Penthouse?
It was revealed that actor Um Ki-joon was doing other projects when he was already busy with filming 'The Penthouse: War in Life'. 

On October 12 episode of tvN's television show 'We Are Not Going to Hurt You', Um Ki-joon showed how hard-working he is. 

While SBS' recently-ended hit drama 'The Penthouse: War in Life' cast were making dinner together, Um Ki-joon said, "Gosh, I'm not like my old days anymore. I feel like I've become a grandpa already." 
We Are Not Going to Hurt YouThen, Bong Tae-gyu commented, "What? No, hyung. You performed for musicals while we were shooting 'The Penthouse: War in Life'. That was so crazy." 

He continued, "You were in four different musicals and one play at the same time as when we were filming 'The Penthouse: War in Life'! I mean, how did you manage all that?" 

Regarding this, the guest actor Park Ki-woong stated, "I've known Ki-joon for some time, and he's always been a really hard-worker." 

He went on, "Ever since he was young, he just worked, worked and worked. He's busy as a bee all the time." 
We Are Not Going to Hurt YouAfter that, Um Ki-joon was asked how he finds time to practice for so many projects all at once. 

Um Ki-joon said, "Well, I use the time when I don't have any shootings. That's when I practice for everything." 

Park Ki-woong responded, "You must not have any time for yourself then." 

Bong Tae-gyu said, "No, he surprisingly does. Ki-joon is just a very diligent person." 
We Are Not Going to Hurt You(Credit= tvN We Are Not Going to Hurt You, SBS The Penthouse: War in Life) 

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.