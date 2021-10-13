[SBS Star] Um Ki-joon Was in Four Different Musicals & One Play at the Same Time as 'The Penthouse'?

It was revealed that actor Um Ki-joon was doing other projects when he was already busy with filming 'The Penthouse: War in Life'.On October 12 episode of tvN's television show 'We Are Not Going to Hurt You', Um Ki-joon showed how hard-working he is.While SBS' recently-ended hit drama 'The Penthouse: War in Life' cast were making dinner together, Um Ki-joon said, "Gosh, I'm not like my old days anymore. I feel like I've become a grandpa already."Then, Bong Tae-gyu commented, "What? No, hyung. You performed for musicals while we were shooting 'The Penthouse: War in Life'. That was so crazy."He continued, "You were in four different musicals and one play at the same time as when we were filming 'The Penthouse: War in Life'! I mean, how did you manage all that?"Regarding this, the guest actor Park Ki-woong stated, "I've known Ki-joon for some time, and he's always been a really hard-worker."He went on, "Ever since he was young, he just worked, worked and worked. He's busy as a bee all the time."After that, Um Ki-joon was asked how he finds time to practice for so many projects all at once.Um Ki-joon said, "Well, I use the time when I don't have any shootings. That's when I practice for everything."Park Ki-woong responded, "You must not have any time for yourself then."Bong Tae-gyu said, "No, he surprisingly does. Ki-joon is just a very diligent person."(Credit= tvN We Are Not Going to Hurt You, SBS The Penthouse: War in Life)(SBS Star)