[SBS Star] Cho Jung Seok Says GUMMY Touched His Heart with Her Words on the Last Shooting Day

Actor Cho Jung Seok shared that his wife singer GUMMY touched his heart with her words on the last day of his drama shooting.On October 8 episode of tvN's television show 'Mountain Life' (literal title), Cho Jung Seok talked about GUMMY.While speaking with the cast of his recently-ended drama 'Hospital Playlist', Cho Jung Seok said, "I couldn't believe that our drama was coming to an end even on the last day of filming."The actor continued, "I actually went home for a bit during my long break on the last day of shooting for our drama."He resumed, "When I had to return to the site after my break, Ji-yeon (GUMMY's real name) said something to me that made me realize that it really was our last day that day."He went on, "She said, 'Oppa, have a great day. It's your last shooting, isn't it? You did so well until now.' Her words touched my heart."In this episode, Cho Jung Seok was also seen looking happy after finding GUMMY's first album in the accommodation they were staying at.As Chung Kyung-ho played the album, Cho Jung Seok commented, "Wow, this is making me feel so embarrassed for some reason."He carried on, "It definitely feels weird listening to her songs here right now, but these songs are all legendary."After being together for about two years, Cho Jung Seok and GUMMY made their relationship public in 2015.Then in October 2018, Cho Jung Seok and GUMMY married each other and their first child was born in August 2020.(Credit= tvN Mountain Life/Hospital Playlist, C-Jes Entertainment)(SBS Star)