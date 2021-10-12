뉴스
[SBS Star] TAEMIN's Video of KAI from 2013 When EXO Won First Place for the First Time Gets Unveiled
Lee Narin

Published 2021.10.12 18:02 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] TAEMINs Video of KAI from 2013 When EXO Won First Place for the First Time Gets Unveiled
TAEMIN of K-pop boy group SHINee's video of KAI of another boy group EXO crying after his group's first music show win was finally unveiled. 

On October 8, a new video was uploaded on EXO's YouTube channel. 

In this video, KAI was seen spending time with his friends.

One of the friends was 'Kwon-ho' who is a close friend of KAI and also TAEMIN.

Kwon-ho, in this video, released one past video that all EXO as well as SHINee fans had been waiting for. 
 

Back on June 14, 2013, EXO won the group's first win on a music show with 'Wolf' since a year and a month after their debut. 

EXO had made debut in April 2012, but had not made any wins until then. 

The members of EXO got really emotional on this day, and could not stop themselves from crying. 

After the show, EXO's agency SM Entertainment shared a video of EXO members sharing their happy and touching emotions back in their waiting room. 

At that time, TAEMIN made a visit to their waiting room, and filmed KAI crying in the corner while laughing. 
KAIFans waited for this hilarious video to be uploaded online soon, but it unfortunately did not happen. 

Eight years later, it was finally revealed on the Internet, and many fans are having a great laugh at the moment. 
 
(Credit= SM Entertainment, 'EXO' YouTube) 

(SBS Star)    
