[SBS Star] Jun Ji Hyun's Unchanging Beauty Generates a Tremendous Amount of Online Buzz

Everybody is talking about actress Jun Ji Hyun's unchanging beauty at the moment.Recently, tvN released trailers for their upcoming drama 'Jirisan' starring Jun Ji Hyun.What caught the attention of many in the trailers was the fact that Jun Ji Hyun had not aged a bit since the '00s.In the trailers, Jun Ji Hyun looked just like her past when she was in her early 20s.Fans dug up some photos from her past movies and dramas from then, and compared them to Jun Ji Hyun today.Even though it has been over 10 years since that time, she surprisingly did not look much different at all.Since the release of the trailers, everyone has been talking about Jun Ji Hyun's unchanging beauty.They left comments such as, "Unnie, am I aging instead of you or what?", "How are you not aging at all?", "She looks the same, man. Is this even possible?" and so on.Meanwhile, 'Jirisan' marks Jun Ji Hyun's return to the small screen in four years.It is scheduled to be unveiled on October 23.(Credit= tvN Jirisan, CJ Entertainment, ShinCine)(SBS Star)