[SBS Star] "I'm Not Really Anybody" 'Squid Game' Jung Hoyeon's Remark from 4 Months Ago Resurfaces
Lee Narin

Published 2021.10.12 14:11
One past remark of model-turned-actress Jung Hoyeon from 'Squid Game' is generating a great amount of online buzz. 

Premiered on September 17, Netflix's series 'Squid Game' is one of the biggest hit series across the world at the moment. 

One of the main cast of the series Jung Hoyeon has been the center of the attention since the premiere. 

Jung Hoyeon played the role of 'Sae-byeok', a North Korean defector who entered the 'game' to pay for a broker that can find and retrieve her family from the North in 'Squid Game'. 
Jung HoyeonRecently, one video of Jung Hoyeon from four months ago in mid-June became the talk of the town. 

At that time, Jung Hoyeon was still filming 'Squid Game', so she was not very much known to the public yet. 

In this video, Jung Hoyeon introduces herself as, "Hi, I'm Jung Hoyeon. You probably don't know who I am." 

She continued, "I worked as a model before, and just recently started out a career in acting." 

She resumed with an awkward smile, "Yeah, I'm just one of those people. I'm not really anybody." 
 

Currently, Jung Hoyeon is the most-followed Korean actress on Instagram. 

'Squid Game' was Jung Hoyeon's acting debut project, and she only had 400,000 followers on Instagram before it was released. 

Following the success of the series, the number of her Instagram followers quickly jumped from 400,000 to 19 million. 
Jung Hoyeon(Credit= 'hoooooyeony' 'netflixkr' Instagram, '사람엔터테인먼트 로그인' YouTube) 

(SBS Star)    
