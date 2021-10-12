[SBS Star] "She's Become Cute" Kim Jong-kook & Song Ji-hyo's Romance Sparks on 'Running Man'

Singer Kim Jong-kook and actress Song Ji-hyo's on-air romance sparked in the recent episode of 'Running Man'.On October 10 episode of SBS' television show 'Running Man', the members were seen playing an interesting game together.They had to admit to 'hard-to-admit' statements about themselves; the person who admitted to the harder statements won the game.The statements were sent by 'Running Man' fans in advance.When it was Kim Jong-kook's turn, Kim Jong-kook was asked if he admitted he found Song Ji-hyo super cute.Kim Jong-kook smiled and thought for a little while, then said, "Yes, she's cute."He continued, "I found her cute when she danced to 'Rollin'. Her character has become really cute recently."Then in Song Ji-hyo's turn, a statement, "Kim Jong-kook is my type, and he makes my heart beat fast for real." was given.After Song Ji-hyo shyly admitting to it, Kim Jong-kook asked her if she could give her reasons.Song Ji-hyo responded, "Well, I feel like he's someone I can depend on. He takes care of me well, and also eats well."As if Kim Jong-kook wanted to hear more reasons, he kept asking her if there were more.In response to this, Song Ji-hyo said, "I'll tell them to you on the phone later. I'll call you."(Credit= SBS Running Man)(SBS Star)