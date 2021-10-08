[SBS Star] Ex-Wonder Girls Hyelim ♥ Shin Min-chul Share They Are Expecting Their First Child

Hyelim of disbanded K-pop girl group Wonder Girls and taekwondo player Shin Min-chul are expecting a baby.On October 8, Hyelim and Shin Min-chul took to Hyelim's YouTube to make a huge announcement.Shin Min-chul excitedly said, "This is really big news, and I'm very nervous right now. Hyelim is pregnant, everyone."Hyelim commented, "It's still the early stage of pregnancy, and not many people know about it yet. It's our first time breaking this sort of news to the public, so I honestly don't know how to deliver it."She continued, "We started planning on having a baby not too long ago, and wished to give birth to one next March. Everything went as planned so far. It's incredible."Shin Min-chul said, "People around us tell us how blessed we are for that. Our lives are all about the baby right now. We are super happy."He resumed, "Our baby's nickname is 'Sa-rang' (which means 'love' in Korean). We'll well-prepare ourselves as a future mom and dad."Then soon later, Hyelim updated her Instagram with a short video.The video showed her touching her pregnant belly; she was also smiling very brightly.In the caption, Hyelim wrote, "My husband and I are so excited to announce that we are having a baby!"She went on, "This feels surreal. We are so happy to share this wonderful news with you!"Hyelim and Shin Min-chul started dating in 2013, and went public with their relationship in March 2020.Several months later in July 2020, they married each other.(Credit= 'wg_lim' Instagram, 'Lim's diary 우혜림' YouTube)(SBS Star)