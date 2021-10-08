뉴스
[SBS Star] ASTRO Cha Eun-woo Shares Whether He Has the Right Type of Personality as a Celebrity
Lee Narin

Published 2021.10.08
Cha Eun-woo of K-pop boy group ASTRO shared that he has two different personalities. 

Recently, one fashion magazine released an interview of Cha Eun-woo online. 
Cha Eun-wooDuring the interview, Cha Eun-woo shared how he feels about being in the center of attention as a celebrity. 

Cha Eun-woo said, "Due to the nature of my job, I've become cautious of how I speak and behave. I would go over my words and behavior at least three times before doing it." 

The ASTRO member continued, "As being a celebrity is my job, I try to fit my personality to it. I don't believe in MBTI one hundred percent, but my MBTI as Cha Eun-woo and Lee Dong-min (his real name) are different." 

He went on, "Cha Eun-woo is INFJ while Lee Dong-min is ENTJ. I'm actually surprised myself that they aren't the same, but I think I gradually changed Lee Dong-min's personality ever since I entered this industry." 

He resumed, "But I'm still Dong-min, so when I'm around who I feel comfortable with, my personality as Lee Dong-min naturally comes out." 
Cha Eun-wooThen, Cha Eun-woo revealed that what keeps him going in the industry is his strong desire for wanting to work. 

Cha Eun-woo said, "Sometimes, I want to just give up, and I get hurt. But the time usually heals those feelings. I try not to let them get to me too much; I do my best to brush them off and get back up as soon as I can." 

He carried on, "The things that make me feel like that generally aren't something that big, so I feel kind of embarrassed of myself for feeling that way after a while. I want to become famous and earn lots of money." 

He added, "Most of all though, there are many sides of myself that I would like to show to everyone. That's probably why I work, work and work." 
Cha Eun-woo(Credit= 'eunwo.o_c' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)   
