[SBS Star] 'Squid Game' Lee Jung Jae's Phone Should Be Taken Away from Him?

Everybody is talking about actor Lee Jung Jae's selfie skills.Recently, Lee Jung Jae created his Instagram account.Since he made his Instagram, he has been uploading lots of photos of himself on it.The first post that he shared was his selfie with a caption, "Is this how you use Instagram?"Fans were happy that they could communicate with Lee Jung Jae through Instagram now, but they started questioning his ability to take selfies.Although he may not seem like that on Netflix's mega-hit series 'Squid Game', Lee Jung Jae is a good-looking and tall model-turned-actor who is the ultimate heartthrob to girls, especially in their 30s and 40s, in real life.But he looked more like a regular guy next door in his selfie due to the poor angle and pose that he was making.Some fans left comments telling him, "Please do not use your handsome face like that!", and thought his selfies will improve after that.However when Lee Jung Jae updated his Instagram with a new selfie a few days later, they became hopeless; it was pretty much the same as the previous one.Then, Lee Jung Jae's stylist took to her Instagram to share her opinion on that matter.She uploaded Lee Jung Jae's photos that she took during a photoshoot that well-highlighted his good looks, then the selfie that Lee Jung Jae took of him.Along with these photos, the stylist wrote, "He looks like this to me, but hmm... Yeah, we probably should take his phone away from him."She laughingly resumed, "Well, I'll just keep taking more photos of him when working together!"(Credit= 'from_jjlee' Instagram, Online Community)(SBS Star)