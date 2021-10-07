뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Tiffany Young Responds to Haters' Comments Saying She Is Back in Korea for Money
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Tiffany Young Responds to Haters' Comments Saying She Is Back in Korea for Money

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Tiffany Young Responds to Haters' Comments Saying She Is Back in Korea for Money

Lee Narin

Published 2021.10.07 18:19 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Tiffany Young Responds to Haters Comments Saying She Is Back in Korea for Money
Tiffany Young of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation gave her honest response to haters' comments saying that she is in Korea because she is short of money. 

On October 1, one fashion magazine uploaded an interview of Tiffany Young on YouTube. 
Tiffany YoungDuring the interview, Tiffany Young talked about playing the role of 'Roxie Hart' in the musical 'Chicago'. 

Tiffany Young said, "Every time I listen to the main soundtrack for 'Chicago', I pinch myself, then I'm like, 'Wow, this is mine.' I'm part of the 'Chicago' legacy. It's still so hard-to-believe, you know. It gives me goosebumps. I think like the role was a gift." 

She continued, "I've played this role about 50 times now, and I probably practiced for it over 1,000 times. But the more I do it, I keep wanting to do it better. These days, I want to show a more temperate version of 'Roxie Hart' to everyone." 

She resumed, "At first, I was worried because 'Chicago' is just such famous work. I really wanted to make people to see me like, 'Wow, she's Roxie.' though. As the time passes, I hear more and more people saying, 'Tiffany Young is so Roxie.', and I feel very grateful for that." 
Tiffany YoungThen, Tiffany Young mentioned being criticized for not being the kind of 'Roxie Hart' many wanted in the beginning. 

Tiffany Young said, "I believe those criticisms make me stronger. There were definitely times when I doubted myself, but it's been like 15 years since I've been on stage now. This is a new challenge for me, and I'll keep doing my best at it to build my career as an all-rounder. So, I hope people will look at me with open minds." 
Tiffany YoungAfter that, Tiffany Young shared that she believes she is not the type of person who always only take the safe paths. 

The K-pop star said, "For a start, I came all the way to Korea from the States to make debut as a K-pop star. Being able to keep dreaming and challenging myself is a privilege, and I deeply appreciate that I can do all that." 

There were many times when I wanted to give up on everything. I've heard some even say, 'Tiffany Young returned to Korea just for money.' Actually though, I can save more money by doing nothing. I don't save money for taking care of my staff, as I love them to bits. So, I tend to spend lots of money on the food for my staff." 

She went on, "What I truly love to do is to grow. I like to keep improving myself. Just staying at where you are, and doing nothing all the time is so sad for me." 
 

(Credit= 'THE STAR MAGAZINE' YouTube) 

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.